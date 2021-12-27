Source of loud noise identified
At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was made aware of a large noise and shaking felt by many residents throughout central Illinois. This kicked off an immediate collaboration between federal, state and local officials to identify the impact and source of the incident.
Upon further review, it was determined that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course corrected creating a sonic boom. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.
At this time there are no reports of damage associated with the incident.
Holiday hours at public library
The Danville Public Library will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.
The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.
Library closed Friday and Saturday
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.
Regular library hours are in effect from through Thursday this week.
Board will meet today at 9 a.m.
The Board of Trustees of the Village of Oakwood will meet today at 9 a.m. in the Village Hall.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks are required unless attendees are fully vaccinated.
Monthly business will be conducted including reports on TIF and city committees.
There will be an executive session, closed to the public, to discuss personnel and city property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.