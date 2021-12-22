An Evening with LeVar Burton set for Jan. 6
The Danville Public Library and Danville Library Foundation is presenting a special live online event at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6.
“An Evening with LeVar Burton” will feature the award-winning actor, director, producer and educator. Burton will share stories from his long and fascinating career in entertainment and answer audience questions. The moderated conversation will be a free, live Zoom event, with a watch party in the library’s first-floor meeting room. Patrons can submit questions beforehand.
The Danville Public Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
Vaccine clinic in Catlin on Monday
The Catlin Public Library is hosting free pediatric and adult vaccine clinics on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as an Illinois Department of Public Health Community Partner.
The clinics will be located at the Catlin Church of Christ, 715 W. Vermilion St., in Catlin. Parking available in the lot behind the church. Attendees are asked to use the north entrance.
The clinics will serve people ages 5 and up. There will also be a clinic on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sign up for these clinics by calling the Catlin library at (217) 427-2550 or clicking the link on the Catlin Library Facebook page.
All three vaccines will be available. Children will need a parent or guardian, a signed consent form and medical history form will need to be completed.
Adult vaccines and boosters will also be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.