County Board meeting moved to Dec. 21
The Vermilion County Board meeting scheduled for today as been moved to next Tuesday, Dec. 21.
There will be an executive committee meeting on Thursday.
Feel free to call the County Board at 217-554-6000 with any questions or for more information.
Patron Appreciation Week underway
The Danville Public Library wants to thank everyone this week for their support over this past year.
Residents are encourage to drop in at any service desk through Saturday for a goody bag full of special treats for you, the library’s “wonderful patrons.”
Those who drop by will also be entered into a prize drawing.
Movie to support The Salvation Army
The Vermilion Heritage Foundation and The Fischer Theater invite the public to join them for viewing the holiday movie classic “It’s A wonderful Life” in Danville on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Admission at the theater is a free-will donation and 20% of proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army.
On behalf of The Salvation Army, Thank you for your support of our local programs and services in Vermilion County this year.
Book sale items free until Dec. 30
As a gift to the community, from now until Dec. 30, all remaining book sale items are free to a good home at Hoopeston Public Library.
There is still a large assortment of children’s and adult fiction available, as well as some homeschool supplies. Book sale carts are set up in the lower level meeting room and on the second floor near the main desk.
Everything is free, but donations will be accepted, according to JoAnn Charbonneau at the library.
