Macrame classes set for next weekend
The Danville Art League will offer two “Tree of Life Circle” macramé workshops on April 16, taught by Carol Garver.
For $25, participants can choose to attend the workshop from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All supplies will be provided.
Students will choose from several sizes and colors of macramé rope to create their pieces.
Register by calling the Art League at 217-442-9264.
Registration opens for middle school career camp
The Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System (VVEDS) is offering the Summer Career Camp for students entering sixth through eighth grades.
This camp is scheduled for June 13-17th from 8:30 a.m to 11:00 a.m. and will offer the opportunity for students to learn about various careers using hands-on activities.
This career camp will be free to all students but space is limited, so parents are encouraged to register their students as soon as possible.
Organized and sponsored by VVEDS, the career pathways for Summer Career Camp will be taught by qualified instructors and will be held at Danville Area Community College.
For more information or to register your child, call 217-443-8743. Registration information is due by April 30th.
Senior group meeting Tuesday
KEENAGERS, Bismarck area community seniors group, will meet for lunch on Tuesday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane in Bismarck.
A program will be presented by two correctional officers from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
All seniors in the Bismarck area are invited to attend.
This is a pot luck meal; bring your own table service. Drinks are furnished.
For more information, call 217-446-8078 or 217-497-3714.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.