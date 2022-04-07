Library to open at noon today
Danville Public Library will open at 12 p.m. today to allow staff an opportunity to attend Board of Trustees President Linda Bolton’s funeral.
Bolton served as president from May 2017 until her death on April 2.
The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Church concert taking place Sunday
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet will be a part of Sunday worship at Ridgeview Baptist Church this weekend.
The church’s Palm Sunday service begins at 10:15 a.m. and is located at 3838 N. Vermilion St.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Free-will offering will be accepted.
Egg hunt set for Tuesday
Ridgeview Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt April 12 at 6 p.m.
There will be several hunts based on age groups. All children are invited to attend.
Children will hunt for eggs as well as other prizes.
For more information, call 217-442-2210.
NHS raising money for Ukrainians
National Honor Society of Covington High School is fundraising for humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children and refugees.
The society has partnered with Attica, Seeger, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, North Vermillion and South Vermillion schools.
All proceeds collected will be sent to United Nations Children’s Fund, and donations can be made until April 14 online at https://unicefusa.donorsupport.co/-/NSVERALT or in person at Juli’s Java, House with the Lions Antiques, Agave Azule and Overpass Pizza in Covington, Ind.
Any contributions would be greatly appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.