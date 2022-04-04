Auschwitz exhibit at DACC this week
“The Auschwitz experience in the art of prisoners” exhibit is now open in the library at Danville Area Community College.
The exhibit is on loan from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Oswiecim, Poland. It premiered for the first time in the U.S. at the Vermilion County Museum.
The exhibit will be in the DACC library through Friday.
For more information, call 217-443-8733.
Meeting to elect board, talk spring cleaning
Catlin Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on April 11 and the Village Hall.
The meeting is open to all individuals, not just society members.
Cynthia Bookwalter and Myrna Moss will provide useful guidelines for preparing to downsize, estate sales or just closet cleaning.
The board member election will also take place at the meeting. Society members are asked to attend and let the board know thoughts on the organization itself.
For more information, call 217-427-5766.
Alumni banquet set for May
Georgetown Ridgefarm High School classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 will be honored at the Georgetown Ridgefarm Alumni Association banquet on May 28 at the Beef House in Covington, Ind.
Tickets are $25 for all alumni and guests, however classes of 1970, 1971, 1972 and 2022 can get their tickets for $10.
Tickets can be purchased starting April 15 by contacting Lori Starwalt at 217-799-6279 or ls48radtech@gmail.com.
Donations to the GRHS Alumni Fund can be made by cash or checks made payable to GRHS Alumni Association and mailed to Starwalt at 411 S. Main St., Georgetown, Ill., 61846.
Donors’ names will appear in the banquet program.
