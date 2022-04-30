Free concert Sunday evening
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will give a free concert on Sunday at St. James United Methodist Church in Danville.
The concert time is 6:30 p.m.
Officers sworn in Wednesday
On Wednesday 9 a.m., Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will conduct a swearing-in ceremony for two new probationary police officers — Jeffery Thompson and Tyler Sentelle.
The ceremony will take place in the City Council chambers in the lower level of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Mental health workshop at DACC
Danville Area Community College’s Community Education will be hosting Coffee, Cake & Conversation with Dr. Wade on Mental Health Awareness. The workshop will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 10 a.m. in the DACC Bremer Conference Center Theater with Jonathon Wade, B.S., Ph.D, DACC Associate Professor, Behavioral Sciences, as the presenter.
The workshop is free but donations will be accepted to help continue offering these workshops. For more information call 217-554-1667.
Register online at dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com/course/coffee-cake-conversation.
Food giveaway set for May 21
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, on May 21 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will be followed.
