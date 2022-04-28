Neighborhood association meeting planned
The City of Danville will host a public meeting related to neighborhood associations on Friday at 12 p.m. in the City Hall chambers, 17 W. Main St.
On the agenda includes discussion about the greatest challenges each neighborhood faces, creating a successful association and how the city can use its resources to serve the associations.
Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer will also provide details regarding the city’s resources and opportunities.
For more information, contact Greer at agreer@cityofdanville.org or 217-431-2317.
Library to host “The Conversation”
Danville Public Library, Danville Library Foundation, Vermilion Advantage and United Way of Danville Area have teamed up to host a conversation to break down social barriers Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.
The event will provide a space for participants to talk one on one with volunteers who are there to share life experiences in hopes that participants reach a better understanding of someone else’s differences.
Those looking to volunteer can fill out a form at https://forms.gle/Q8Mn5HhrsESLWpaQ7.
For more information, contact Jessica Augustson at jaugustson@danvillepubliclibrary.org or 217-477-5220, or Mary Surprenant at ceo@unitedway.org or 217-918-0062.
Drive through job fair in May
Danville Area Community College, The American Job Center and Vermilion County Works have teamed up to host a drive through job fair May 3 and May 4.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days in the DACC front parking lot.
The May 3 job fair will have employers from the manufacturing industry, warehouse industry and union trades, and the May 4 fair will have employers from the healthcare field, hospitality field and staffing agencies.
Rain dates for this two-day job fair have been scheduled for May 10 and May 11.
