KRT celebration postponed
The Kickapoo Rail Trail celebration was canceled Sunday because of weather, but the rescheduled date remains to be determined.
Event organizers have decided to postpone the celebration until a later date due to the uncertainty of spring weather.
Organizers will announce the new date at a later time.
The celebration will honor the work and efforts of all volunteers, community groups, donors and supporters of the trail.
For more information, contact Lara Danzl at 217-442-1691 or Jeff Yockey at 217-565-1785.
District 118 to hold special meeting
Danville School District 118 will hold a meeting to discuss the district’s plan for the 2022-2023 academic year regarding providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private and home schools within the district.
The meeting will be held May 11 at 8 a.m.
Parents of students who have been or may be identified with a disability living within the district boundaries are encouraged to attend the meeting.
For questions or a link to participate virtually, contact Molly Bailey, director of special education, at 217-444-1080 or baileym@danville118.org.
Community yoga begins in May
All-level yoga classes will be held in Kresge Park from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from May through October.
The first class begins May 6 and each class is free of charge. Participants are encourage to bring their own yoga mats.
In case of inclement weather, affected events will be canceled. The First Fridays Facebook page will have updates: facebook.com/firstfridaysdanville.
For more information about yoga classes scheduled in the Danville area, visit 217wellness.com
