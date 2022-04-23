Plant sale set for Sunday
The University of Illinois Master Gardeners will host a plant sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Bunker Hill Historic Area Herb Garden in Kennekuk County Park.
There will be herbs, perennials and foliage plants available for purchase. Herbs available include tansy, oregano, winter savory, catmint, lemon balm, yarrow, costmary and chive.
Those interested are encouraged to arrive early for the best selections. For more information, call 217-662-2142.
Celebration at KRT Sunday
A Kickapoo Rail Trail celebration will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to honor the work and efforts of all volunteers, community groups, donors and supporters of the trail.
The event is open to everyone. Parking will be available in several locations at either the Oakwood KRT parking lot across from the Oakwood Village Hall, the KRT Trestle Bridge parking lot or in Kickapoo State Park.
Groups of cyclists will be organizing group rides from St. Joseph and Urbana to Oakwood. Those interested in connect with these group rides can contact the Prairie Cycle Club at www.prairiecycleclub.org
For more information, contact Lara Danzl at 217-442-1691 or Jeff Yockey at 217-565-1785.
Drive through job fair in May
Danville Area Community College, The American Job Center and Vermilion County Works have teamed up to host a drive through job fair May 3 and May 4.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days in the DACC front parking lot.
The May 3 job fair will have employers from the manufacturing industry, warehouse industry and union trades, and the May 4 fair will have employers from the healthcare field, hospitality field and staffing agencies.
Rain dates for this two-day job fair have been scheduled for May 10 and May 11.
