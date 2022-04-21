Plant sale set for Sunday
The University of Illinois Master Gardeners will host a plant sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Bunker Hill Historic Area Herb Garden in Kennekuk County Park.
There will be herbs, perennials and foliage plants available for purchase. Herbs available include tansy, oregano, winter savory, catmint, lemon balm, yarrow, costmary and chive.
Those interested are encouraged to arrive early for the best selections. For more information, call 217-662-2142.
KRT celebration happening Sunday
A Kickapoo Rail Trail celebration will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to honor the work and efforts of all volunteers, community groups, donors and supporters of the trail.
The event is open to everyone. Parking will be available in several locations at either the Oakwood KRT parking lot across from the Oakwood Village Hall, the KRT Trestle Bridge parking lot or in Kickapoo State Park.
Groups of cyclists will be organizing group rides from St. Joseph and Urbana to Oakwood. Those interested in connect with these group rides can contact the Prairie Cycle Club at www.prairiecycleclub.org
For more information, contact Lara Danzl at 217-442-1691 or Jeff Yockey at 217-565-1785.
Danville Gardens to host fundraiser
Danville Gardens will host a fundraiser for Business Women of Vermilion County on Thursday, April 28 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Twenty percent of the purchases made during this time frame will go to the organization. Proceeds earned will help fund the annual scholarships awarded. This year, there are three $1,000 scholarships being awarded to Vermilion County high school seniors.
Any purchase made, including garden items and gift cards, will be included in the fundraising event.
