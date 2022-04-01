Park volunteering available throughout county
The Vermilion County Conservation District will host a volunteer fair on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park.
VCCD staff will be available to explain volunteer duties for those interested in becoming regular volunteers for Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve, Heron County Park, Lake Vermilion and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
The VCCD utilizes volunteers to staff various buildings at the parks, report on the conditions of the hiking trails and assist with special events and programs.
If you are not able to attend the volunteer fair on Sunday but are interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact volunteer coordinator Lara Darling at 217-442-1691.
Airport to host egg hunt
Vermilion Regional Airport will host its first annual an egg hunt on April 9 starting at 11 a.m.
The event is free for all ages and will take place on the front lawn of the airport.
The Easter bunny will also be at the event, and will be flying over the lawn in a helicopter and dropping eggs for participants to find.
For more information, call 217-442-4624.
Egg hunt at Covington park
The Easter bunny will be at the Covington City Park for an egg hunt at 2 p.m. on April 10.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bucket or bag to collect eggs.
There will be three age divisions: 0-3 years old, 4-7 years old and 8-12 years old.
The event is sponsored by the Covington Fourth of July Pageant Committee and the Covington Apple Fest Pageant Committee. The Covington Community Foundation gave a grant for this event as well.
