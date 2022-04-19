Conservation district cancels board meeting
The Vermilion County Conservation District has canceled the Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
President Doug Staske and executive director Jamie Pasquale decided there are no items of business to discuss.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on May 18 at Kennekuk County Park. A public hearing regarding the VCCD 2022-2023 budget will be held prior to the meeting.
Pop-up shop to offer computers to those in need
PCs for People, Danville Area Community College and Vermilion County Works are hosting a pop-up shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 25 at 407 N. Franklin St.
Pre-registration is required. A limited number of devices are available. Anyone not registered can create an account and register for a future event at https://bit.ly/3q4KmFA.
Qualify for a $0 desktop computer, mobile hotspot and one year of internet service if you:
• Receive SNAP, Medicaid, SSI Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefit Program or have a household income less than 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines
• Have an existing Indeed account or are willing to create one at time of pickup
• Are enrolled, or have recently completed, a workforce training and development program
Qualify for a $0 desktop computer or $20 laptop if you:
• Receive SNAP, Medicaid, SSI Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefit Program or have a household income less than 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.