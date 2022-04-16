County committee meeting canceled, another scheduled
The Vermilion County Property Committee meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled, however the Special Finance Committee will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
The meeting will take place on the second floor of the building.
For more information, questions or concerns, contact the County Board at 217-554-6000.
City to talk ARPA funds
The City of Danville Administration will give a presentation to the city council on Tuesday regarding the proposed allocation of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
A final vote will not be taken that evening; however, the public is invited to attend or listen to the meeting on YouTube.
The link for the live stream will be provided at www.cityofdanville.org.
Special guests to visit church
Mark and Pam Fisher will perform their southern gospel routine at the Bismarck First Church of Christ on April 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The church is located at 100 Maiden Lane. A free-will offering will be taken.
The duo offers uplifting performances for all audiences with a religious message.
For more information, visit www.markandpamfisher.com
Library to host book sale
The Westville Public Library will be hosting a book sale on Friday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library is located at 233 S. State St.
Books, audios, CDs, DVDs and more will be available for purchase.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
