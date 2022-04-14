Road closing begins Monday
The City of Danville has announced a roadway closure to through traffic on Seminary Street from North Washington Avenue to Anderson Street. A contractor will be performing maintenance on the Danville Sanitary District sewer interceptor line and have bypass pumping in place.
Seminary Street closure will begin on Monday and last through Wednesday, May 11. Roadway barricades, road closed, and detour signage will be in place directing traffic to West Williams Street. Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route.
For more information, please contact Eric Childers, assistant city engineer at 217-431- 2259.
Barbershop concert May 7
The Danville Barbershop Chorus will be performing a special Mother’s Day Weekend Concert on Saturday, May 7, at 3 p.m.
The event will take place at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
The event is billed as the “Beatles Barbershop Concert,” with special guests The Other Guys from the University of Illinois.
Visit the Fischer Theatre website, fischertheatre.com, for ticketing information, or visit the theatre box office at158 N. Vermilion Street in Danville.
Basket fundraiser set for April 30
The Friends of Westville Public Library are planning a “Hanging Basket Sale” fundraiser just in time for Mother’s Day.
The event will take place Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
If there are still baskets left, the group will also sell baskets on Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The sale will be at the Westville Public Library. Baskets will be $22 each, cash only.
The library is located at 233 S. State St. in Westville.
Foodbank giveaway set in Ridge Farm
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be distributing food to area families at Ward Park in Ridge Farm on May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will be followed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.