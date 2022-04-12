Class fundraiser set for Wednesday
Culver’s will host a fundraiser between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday to support the Schlarman Academy sophomore class.
Any one dining in or driving through will be able to participate, as a portion of each purchase made during the three-hour window will be donated to the class.
General Manager Tyler Vodacek said as a team, Culver’s strives to make a difference in the community, and hosting fundraisers such as this one allows them to do so.
Museum to close Saturday
The Vermilion County War Museum will be closed on Saturday.
The museum will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, April 19.
Regular hours for the museum are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, call 217-431-0034.
Fundraiser happening at Danville Gardens
Danville Gardens is hosting a fundraiser for the Danville Art League on April 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
When making a purchase during this time, let workers know your purchase is for the art league’s fundraiser, and 20 percent of the purchase will be donated to the league.
Proceeds will go to helping fund programs at the art league, including children’s and veterans’ classes.
For more information, call the art league at 217-442-9264 or visit www.danvilleartleague.com.
I-74 construction begins today
The right eastbound lane will close today on I-74 near St. Joseph as construction begins. The right westbound lane will close Wednesday.
This project involves bridge repairs over the Salt Fork River and the Saline Branch just west of St. Joseph.
The closures are needed for a bridge deck overlay and substructure repairs. The work is expected to be completed by Labor Day, when construction will shift to the left lanes. The entire project is expected to finish in November.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.
