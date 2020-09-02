DANVILLE
Panel cancels
The Vermilion County Board’s Technology Committee meeting scheduled for today, Sept. 3, has been canceled. Call the county board office at 554-6000 with any questions or comments.
GED subsidy
Danville Area Community College’s Adult Education announced that while funds last the Illinois Community College Board is providing a subsidy so the GED test cost is one-third the normal cost. Typically, the test cost would be $120. For a limited time, the cost is $40.
To learn more, call Adult Education at 443-8784 or stop by the Adult Education program at DACC in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
High School Equivalency/GED test prep courses classes are always free and there are several options still available for the fall, beginning Sept. 14.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
School board meets
A special meeting of the Southeast Fountain School Corp. Board will be at 5:30 p.m. EDT today, Sept. 3, in the administration building to discuss personnel issues.
HOOPESTON
Library news
• Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 5, and Monday,Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
• New "Take & Make" free craft kits are available now at the library for adults and teens from sixth grade and up. This week's project is a macramé plant hanger. One kit per person. Pick up at the main desk.
