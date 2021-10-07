DANVILLE — For those needing assistance with heating their homes, East Central Illinois Community Action Agency is participating in a new program.
Odette Hyatt-Watson, chief executive officer of ECICAA, told the Danville City Council this week about the 2022 ES Furnace Pilot Program.
The program is designed to help subsidize communities with their heating needs. Income eligible customers who apply for furnace assistance are approved and given a voucher to obtain furnace repair assistance.
The customer will select a heating, ventilation, air conditioning company that has chosen to be part of the program.
Hyatt-Watson said they can potentially, with the organization's budget, help 32 families with furnace repairs or furnace replacement up to $4,000.
Two vendors working with them are Wright's Heating & Air in Danville and Blackie's Heating & Cooling of Tilton.
If costs exceed $4,000, they can try to get a quote from another vendor, or the family would have to make arrangements with the vendor to pay the additional cost.
Hyatt-Watson said they believe the majority of the repairs and replacements would fall under $4,000.
For more information about the program, contact Shane Huerta at 217-554-9138.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said of the new program, "I think it will be of great help to our people."
In addition, Hyatt-Watson said ECICAA in partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, will be providing 75 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at their office at 56 N. Vermilion St., Danville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15.
"We're looking for community members who may have not been vaccinated," she said.
The second dose will be available at the ECICAA's Health Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.
The Walk-Thru Health Fair will be across the street from the ECICAA office at Temple Plaza, North and Vermilion streets in Danville.
The health fair will feature resources and giveaways, including Thanksgiving food baskets that include a turkey.
"We estimate we will have 100 baskets available to help families with the Thanksgiving holiday," Hyatt-Watson said.
The first 100 people to arrive and register, will receive a food basket.
The health fair also will have home cleaning supplies, personal protection wear kits, samples of healthy snacks for children and adults, family dental kits, COVID screenings, diabetes and blood pressure health management during COVID, and drug, alcohol and gambling awareness along with other community resources.
Health fair attendees must wear a mask. Attendees are asked to park in the city parking garage at Walnut and North streets, and register at the front entrance of ECICAA at the southwest corner of North and Vermilion streets. Attendees are advised to bring a cart if coming alone and walking.
