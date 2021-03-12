ROSSVILLE — As natural gas bills have continued to come in throughout Vermilion County after February's cold snap, residents and communities are realizing the warnings about the jump in prices and increased fees are coming true.
One of those is the Village of Rossville, with village board members having a special meeting last week for an update on gas prices and billing procedures.
Rossville has its own municipal utilities. It provides natural gas, water and sewer services for the community of about 1,300 residents.
Rossville Mayor Dick Queen said natural gas prices spiked about four days around Feb. 14 last month when it was really cold.
Village officials then told residents on its website, "On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Rossville village officials received an email dated Feb. 13, 2021, notifying officials, that because of the cold weather the price we pay for heating gas had skyrocketed. We are working with our state and federal officials, including Gov. Pritzker, to help us fight these egregious price increases. While we can expect some weather-related increases in February gas bills, the Village of Rossville will use surplus funds to offset any exorbitant increases in your normal monthly utility bills."
An announcement from Gov. JB Pritzker's administration last month stated: "Extreme weather has resulted in frozen wells in key natural gas producing states, including Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. The sub-zero temperatures are resulting in increased demand and decreased supply, causing natural gas prices to spike. Utility companies across the nation are reporting soaring wholesale costs, and without federal intervention, those increased prices could result in higher utility bills for Illinois residents in the coming weeks."
"Gas spiked to 7500 percent of what it had been before," Queen said. "So we would have had tremendous gas bills to our residents."
He said the village sent residents normal bills. The village had some funds in reserves and paid the $320,000 excess amount, above what is usually paid.
He said the village will recover that amount over 10 years, by slightly raising the gas bill.
In other village news, the board approved an amendment to engineering services for the Attica Street water main replacement project. It is under the railroad tracks on East Attica Street.
The board next week also will act on giving money from its $55,000 allotment of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act/Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program (CURE) funds to small businesses, including two restaurants and a bar in town.
"We will use it as best we can and help them," Queen said.
