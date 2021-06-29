A number of Fourth of July and other activities are taking place this weekend. They include the following.
HOOPESTON
Hoopeston continues its 150th birthday celebration.
Thursday is Ladies Day and includes a flower/garden tour, promenade downtown, high tea, library history presentation and Lorraine Theater tours.
Friday features birthday cake and music downtown, bingo and a senior citizen dance.
Saturday has a flea market, parade, fish fry and ice cream, classic car show, Girl Scout sesquicentennial stroll, chalk art contest, kickball game, music and fireworks.
More information can be found at www.hoopeston150.com and its Facebook page.
COVINGTON, IND.
Covington is having its 61st annual 4th of July Festival.
“We are having the celebration starting June 29 through the 4th of July at the city park. Our carnival is returning along with nightly entertainment starting at 6 p.m.,” according to Jerry Pope, an organizer.
A parade will be Saturday, with staging at 4 p.m. and start at 5 p.m. All are welcome to join.
Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. July 4.
The complete schedule can be found at www.covingtonfourthofjuly.org.
DANVILLE
Summer Sounds and Family Fun Night celebrating 2020 holidays that were missed starts at 5 p.m. Friday. Expect visits from Santa, the Easter Bunny and more. Local businesses will celebrate a holiday, decorate and offer specials.
AMBUCS Friday night concerts have returned to Turtle Run Golf and Banquet Center in Danville starting at 7 p.m.
The David S. Palmer Arena is hosting the Big Bang 4th of July Celebration with doors open at 6 p.m. July 3. Starring: Twista, 147 Calboy, Stunna 4 Vegas, King Zay, Freedom & Ju Hefner. Host and Performance by Kammilion; and featuring DJ Danny. For more information, visit the arena’s website.
Fireworks are returning Friday, July 2 at the Danville Boat Club.
The Danville Boat Club presents Thunder Over Lake Vermilion on Friday. Rain date is July 17.
There is a $5 cover charge for wristband for admission to the club house and grounds. Children under 10 are free.
The Fourth of July party and fireworks celebration will have doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Friday. Food and beverages will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the dining room. There will be pulled pork barbeque, coleslaw and baked beans for $7.50 and two hot dogs and chips for $4.50.
Additional food and beverages also will be available down by the lake.
Bring your lawn chairs. No pets, backpacks, coolers or fishing poles.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
At Turtle Run, the decision was made Wednesday to cancel fireworks on Saturday, due to the grounds being so saturated from the rain. It doesn’t seem feasible to get the necessary equipment on the golf course to set off the fireworks, according to Turtle Run Golf Course and Banquet Center owner Mindy Dawson.
There still will be a big celebration, including music from 90’s Daughter, and a food tent on the south patio.
Fireworks have been postponed to Labor Day weekend.
The Gao Grotto was to have had fireworks already, but moved its date due to weather to Aug. 14.
The Danville Dans have a baseball game on Sunday. There are no fireworks.
The Danville Municipal Band will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday night at Lincoln Park.
ROSSVILLE
The Rossville July 4th celebration will be on Sunday, July 4.
There will be a parade starting at 12 p.m. The fish fry and water slide will be after the parade in the park. Fireworks will be at dusk.
If interested in participating in the parade, contact Sandy Satterwhite at 217-497-6456.
TILTON
Tilton is planning a golf cart and side by sides parade at 1 p.m. July 4. There will be no fireworks. The village is planning on having fireworks during its Oktoberfest celebration.
GEORGETOWN
Fireworks at dusk on Friday, July 2 at the fairgrounds with some concession stand items. Ice cream sandwiches also will be served at the gazebo on the square from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 2.
