DANVILLE — Hotel/motel tax revenue has significantly been affected by COVID-19 with fewer people traveling.
This has resulted in the city's Harrison Park Golf Course seeing less revenue because it relies on that funding for operations. The golf course receives 14.3 percent of the city's hotel/motel tax revenue.
The Danville City Council's Public Services Committee tonight will consider budget amendments for Harrison Park Golf Course.
The committee meets via YouTube live streaming services at 6 tonight. The link can be found on the city's website at cityofdanville.org. Public comments on the meeting agenda items can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. today to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
According to a Harrison Park budget amendment resolution, a one-time transfer of $35,000 is proposed from the city's general fund to the Harrison Park budget. Funding comes from the city's general fund reserves.
Other golf course resolutions the committee will act on: increasing the fiscal year 2020-2021 Harrison Park budget by $181 in worker's compensation and $15,361 for general liability insurance because the city "did not adequately fund" these line items to account for the commercial insurance increases for 2021; and amending the golf course budget by increasing the line item to repay golf cart loan by $15,406 also due to the city not adequately funding that line item to account for the final payment of the 2016 electric golf carts loan.
In city personnel reports, the position of superintendent of recreation, which had been filled by Cindy Parson, has been eliminated.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Intergovernmental agreements with Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 for school resource officers, and reciprocal reporting of criminal offenses committee by students.
- Authorizing execution and amendment of the Downstate Operating Assistance Grant agreement for Danville Mass Transit.
- Approving a one-year $42,446 support amendment with Tyler Technologies for the city's financial software.
There's also a survey on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org to let city officials know what you think of the city's current website and what things you'd like to see in a new city website.
