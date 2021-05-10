DANVILLE — Right-of-way needed for a Carle at the Riverfront–related intersection improvement, vacation of a portion of New Street for OSF HealthCare System and other annual roadway work are to be acted on by the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night.
Additional right-of-way acquisition, in the 700 block of Madison Street, is needed for the Logan Avenue, Madison and Chandler streets intersection improvements, with the city accepting the right-of-way.
The committee also will act on several street maintenance contracts.
One is for 2021 pavement markings for $189,777 with Varsity Striping and Construction Co. Funds come from from city motor fuel tax funding. The pavement marking locations will include East West Newell Road, Bowman Avenue, East Voorhees Street, Michigan Avenue and East 4th and East Williams streets.
Another $142,501 contract is with Freehill Asphalt Inc. for 2021 crack sealing, with MFT funds paying for the work. These locations include East Voorhees, Martin, Maple, Pries, East Fairchild, West Williams, Lincolnshire and South streets.
A $510,483 contract with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking Inc. is for 2021 seal coat, also being paid by MFT funds. These locations include in the areas of: Vista Drive, Sheral Drive, Cedar Avenue, Dawn Avenue, Chester Avenue, Smith Avenue, Edison Street, Fletcher Place, Orchard Street, Myrtle Drive, Lorraine Street, Giddings Street, Edgewood Drive, South State Street, Utah Avenue, Love Street, Coake Street, Plum Street, Pixley Street, Beard Street, West Clay Street, Cleary Avenue, Marion Street, Avenue F and off Bensyl Avenue.
The committee also will act on a $136,551 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for 2021 miscellaneous concrete improvements to repair sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps and concrete pavement in various locations. Funding comes from Midtown TIF - public improvements and infrastructure development.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- A $627,745 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for pump station improvements at 3301 and 3410 Fairway Drive and Lake Ridge Court. Funding comes from reserves and the city's Storm and Sanitary Sewer Fund.
- Vacating a portion of New Street for OSF HealthCare System across from the hospital's emergency department area, between Logan Avenue and Sheridan Street.
- Vacating a north-south alleyway west of Gilbert Street Cafe, 628 N. Gilbert St., requested by the restaurant owners.
- Approving a $1.8 million contract with Gillig LLC for four new Danville Mass Transit buses. Funds for the budget amendment and purchase come from state and federal capital grants. The wait time for the buses is about 12 to 18 months until production, according to DMT Director Lisa Beith.
- Authorizing repairs to fire engine 2, which had an engine failure putting it out of service. The cost for a new engine replacement is $29,400 with Coffman's Towing of Danville for the new Cummins engine installation. Funding comes from the city's Central Vehicle Maintenance Fund, materials to maintain equipment budget.
- Disposing of 10 public works vehicles which are no longer mechanically sound or operational for use. Funds from their sale will be returned to the city's Capital Improvement Fund, vehicles budget.
- Approving a lease of Danville Stadium to Danville Stadium Inc. for 2021 through 2024 for $1 annually.
- Approving a $22,300 professional services agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental for Phase 1 And II environmental assessments for 814, 816 and 818 N. Hazel St. The city has identified potential contamination on multiple sites located at the southwest corner of North Vermilion and Fairchild streets. Funding comes from the city's Midtown Tax Increment Financing Fund, professional services. The city also would purchase those properties for $20,000 from Maria Hernandez for site remediation and potential redevelopment.
- Paying Big O Services $26,029 for repair of the National Street box culvert. Funding comes form the city's Storm and Sanitary Sewer Fund, maintenance of storm sewer.
- Approving a Community Development Division budget amendment of $269,110 for Knight and Associates for construction engineering services for the Denmark and Old Ottawa roadway and pedestrian improvement project. There will be a transfer from general fund reserves.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 via YouTube live streaming services. Public comments on agenda items can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. May 11 to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
