DANVILLE — Danville City Council aldermen will act on a roadway overlay contract and other projects.
The city council's Public Works Committee on Tuesday, June 8, will consider approving a $319,980 contract with Open Road Paving Co. to preserve and improve pavement condition in various locations in the city, including on Ellsworth Avenue and Avenue C off Oakwood Avenue in the Heights, Forrest and West Bluff streets in South Danville, and Grove Street on the city's east side north of Cleveland Street. This was the lower of two bids the city received. The other bid was $323,706 from Cross Construction.
Funding for the work comes from the city's motor fuel taxes.
In other business, the committee will consider approving:
- A $170,665 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking for Dearborn Street drainage improvements. This was the lowest of five bids. The "drainage improvements within Douglas Park and Dearborn Street areas are part of the storm sewer master plan and are necessary to alleviate frequent local flooding," the resolution states. The city consulted an engineering firm to design and develop engineering plans and specifications for the construction.
- Amending the Poland Road pump station upgrade contract and amending the storm and sanitary sewer fund for fiscal year 2021-2022. There was $30,659 more work performed by Cross Construction on the pump station upgrades. The total contract is $606,822. A transfer from the city's reserves to the storm and sanitary sewer fund is paying for the work.
- Approving an easement over city-owned property for electric line relocation to Illinois Power Co. doing business as Ameren IP. The line is off of Hazel Street.
- A five-year contract for WestLaw electronic legal research data with Thompson Reuters (West Publishing Co.). The city's contract with Lexis for legal research expired on April 30, 2021. According to the resolution "WestLaw's pricing for providing access to its legal data basis is comparable to or less than Lexis' data base." Corp. Counsel James Simon believes that WestLaw's legal data base is more extensive than Lexis' legal data base. "Executing a contract with WestLaw will also provide an additional non-attorney user access to the WestLaw data base, at no additional charge," to be useful to a person designated by Simon to access the date base, the resolution further states. The monthly charge for the first year is $405, the second year, $413.10 (2 percent increases for years 2-5), $421.36 for the third year, $429.79 for year four and $438.39 for the fifth year.
The committee meets via teleconference at 6 p.m. June 8. The YouTube link can be found on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. June 8 to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
