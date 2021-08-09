DANVILLE — With more students in Danville soon returning to school, the Garfield Park pool season also would normally be winding down for the summer.
City officials closed the pool this year, however, as a repair and restoration process was to be determined.
The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night will consider approving a $701,500 professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for the Garfield Park and Pool project, and amending the city's fiscal year 2021-2022 public pool budget.
Funding comes from the city's general fund reserve.
Farnsworth Group of Bloomington already completed an engineering evaluation of the pool in August 2020.
In addition to addressing the pool, this new agreement is to help shape the city's vision for Garfield Park's future. A park master plan will help identify: immediate improvement needs, desired resources and amenities, future growth of the park through adjacent properties and also scheduling and budgeting of improvements.
Upon completion of the master planning and evaluation phase, Farnsworth will design park improvements including the pool, roadways, parking, landscaping and lighting for construction in 2022.
According to the city resolution, the city council desires complete pool improvements outlined in the engineering evaluation, and a park master plan to guide the overall vision of the park and pool improvements.
City officials negotiated a project services agreement for park/pool master planning, design engineering and assistance with construction engineering and administration.
Pool improvements construction could occur from April 2022 to March 2023.
In other business, the committee will consider approving:
- Purchasing a 2021 New Way automated refuse truck at a cost of $281,145 from Rantoul Truck Center LLC, through the National Joint Powers Alliance (Sourcewell) contract. According to the city resolution "it is necessary and appropriate from time to time to replace certain equipment that is outdated and obsolete, to maintain production capabilities and improve operation" for the collection and disposal of residential solid waste. "The city desires to purchase a new fully-automated side-loader to replace a 2009 international, Heil automated refuse truck which is cost prohibitive to maintain and/or repair and there is remaining value in said equipment which the city desires to obtain the highest value by either sale, trade or scrap-salvage." Funding comes from the city's solid waste fund.
- A $61,400 professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for Beard Street reconstruction. Beard Street from Main to Grove streets has failing pavement and curb and gutter, city officials say. The city has previous experience with Farnsworth Group Inc. on surveying and design engineering projects. City officials negotiated a scope of services and fee for engineering services to complete a survey and prepare design documents for the improvements. The project lies within an area eligible for usage of Community Development Block Grant funds. The city intends to use CDBG funds, pending approval of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency and environmental clearances as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St. A link for the live audio streaming can be found on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.