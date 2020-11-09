DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee tonight will consider a redevelopment agreement for OSF’s new medical prompt care facility at 1 N. Logan Ave., at Main Street and Logan Avenue.
The link for the 6 p.m. teleconference meeting can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. today to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
The committee will act on a Western Gateway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application, Western Gateway Tax Increment Financing redevelopment agreement with Joseph Urbana Investments LLC of Peoria and a budget amendment in the city’s Western Gateway TIF District fund.
The TIF RIP grant program allows for up to $50,000 grants. The projected public improvement to be invested in the Western Gateway District is $117,099. The $50,000 grant, 43 percent project reimbursement, would be given after completion of the project.
Under the redevelopment agreement, the city also would pay the remaining $67,099 for the public improvement project in TIF funds for eligible development costs for the improved facilities.
The existing sanitary main runs through the building pad location and must be relocated. Engineering plans have been completed and approved by City Engineer Sam Cole to relocate the line off premises to Logan Avenue.
The estimated number of jobs to be created with the medical facility is 15.
Construction by D. Joseph Construction of Peoria is expected to start, with city approval, in November, be completed in April 2021 and the facility open in May 2021. Construction is estimated to cost at least $1 million.
The city budget amendment of $45,000 for the TIF grant comes from the Downtown TIF cash reserve account.
Zoning officials in September approved major variances for setbacks at 1 N. Logan Ave. for OSF HealthCare looking to expand its services with another urgent care medical facility.
The vacant .47 acre property, is adjacent to the gas station at Gilbert and Main streets.
Proposed construction is a 3,200 square feet medical building and parking. Major variances are for reduction of the front yard on the west side from 12 feet to 8.74 feet, and reduction of yard requirement on the north and east sides from 10 feet to 5 feet.
A zoning commission concern was about unknown traffic patterns with the Carle project.
In other business, the committee will consider:
— Amending the historic preservation commission design criteria. According to Planner Natasha Elliott, the changes are overall more user friendly.
“It helps those who own a historic building to comply with chapter 160 of the municipal code; it allows for more cost-effective modifications to the buildings, such as the use of vinyl siding when approved by the Historic Preservation Commission; finally, it recommends that any new home built within a historic district will fit. I think the goal here is to prevent abstract, futuristic and contemporary architecture from being built in these areas,” according to Elliott.
— Appropriating $750,000 in motor fuel tax funds for Ferndale Avenue pavement stabilization and resurfacing. The .5 mile section is from Liberty Lane to Poland Road. The project is to rehabilitate the pavement and drainage systems there, according to the resolution. The city’s consultant, Knight & Associates LLC, is finalizing design documents and obtaining construction permits. The city will seek bids for construction. The resolution states “it is appropriate to use Motor Fuel Tax funds or REBUILD Illinois funds to pay for this work.”
— A two-year agreement with AT&T for 36-40 POTS (land) telephone/internet system lines for pump stations, building and fire alarm systems and traffic lights. The cost is $33 each per month.
