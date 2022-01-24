DANVILLE — The Danville City Council's Public Services Committee Tuesday night will consider approving a new liquor license classification for delivery services.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be a teleconference meeting, with the link on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. City officials ask that public comments be submitted by email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The public comments will be read during the meeting.
According to the liquor license ordinance, the Illinois General Assembly recently amended the Liquor Control Act of 1934 to allow retail liquor licensees to deliver alcoholic liquor to customers outside of the licensees' premises including in the licensees' parking lots, at curbside and to off-premises locations.
The ordinance continues, "the city has received one or more requests from prospective retailers to allow them to deliver alcoholic liquor with other food, personal and/or household items. Danville City Code Chapter 96 contains no provisions that will allow retail liquor licenses to sell and deliver alcoholic liquor beyond the retail licensees' respective premises."
"The city council deems it appropriate for the health and welfare of the community to allow such sales to occur since such additional business activity is expected to grow and improve the overall economic base of the city of Danville," the resolution continues.
Class PD would be added to the city's liquor license classifications. The license cost would be $600 annually for existing licensees or $2,500 per year for a standalone licensee that doesn't have an existing license.
"A Class PD license shall allow the licensee to accept phoned-in and/or website orders for alcoholic liquor in original package form only for delivery to the customer through the licensee's drive-up window, in the licensee's parking lot, at curbside immediately adjacent to the licensee's premises, and/or to off-premises locations by the licensee's employee or a third person pursuant to a contract between the licensee and that third person," the city resolution reads.
The employee accepting, filling and making a delivery order shall be age 21 or older. The customer accepting the order also is to be told they must provide an ID showing they are age 21 or older.
In November, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and City Clerk Lisa Monson told aldermen the city was approached by a multi-billion-dollar company, possibly looking to locate in Danville, that delivers goods and services including liquor as part of their delivery service.
Williams said he wouldn’t want liquor stores to deliver but wouldn’t have a problem with a company delivering other food items and other goods to also deliver liquor.
Aldermen had asked for more information about the interested company, and generally said they were in favor of creating a new liquor license classification.
In other business, the committee will consider approving:
- A $550 fire department budget amendment for damage repairs on a fire personnel's private vehicle. Funding comes from the city's general fund reserve.
- Amending city code pertaining to the city's administrative adjudication. According to the resolution, the legal department deems it necessary to eliminate the five days provision and replace it with a provision that requires service of the hearing officer's findings, decision and order within a reasonable time, due to the volume of cases brought in municipal court. A copy of the findings, decision and order shall be served the respondent no longer than 35 days after it's issued.
- Purchasing 1,098 95-gallon solid waste containers from Schafer Inc. of Charlotte, N.C., for $63,684 plus a $4,986 delivery fee.
- Authorizing a $32,000 budget amendment to purchase solid waste containers. Funding comes from the city's solid waste fund reserves.
In other city news, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Williams will swear in three new firefighters to the Danville Fire Department. They are Lane Bennett, Cody Burton and Weston Busick. The open positions are due to retirements.
