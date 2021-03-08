DANVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday night will consider an extension for the employment agreement and establishment of vendor for Harrison Park Golf Course.
The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee will consider extending and renewing the existing golf management agreement with Brock Burton and pro shop vendor Take a Shot LLC.
“This extension is necessary and appropriate based upon the performance and manner of operations of the course as led by Brock Burton,” the city resolution states.
The agreement would be extend May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. Burton’s salary is $64,424.
Harrison Park Golf Course is owned and operated by the city.
In other city department reports, the committee will hear the monthly report for Danville Mass Transit. Ridership in February was 24,968, down 48 percent from last year.
All DMT employees who chose to be vaccinated will receive their second COVID-19 vaccination dose next week.
Also, public comments are being accepted through March 15 on DMT’s program goals.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Purchasing an equipment trailer for $8,900 from Royer Trailer Sales LLC of Clinton, Ind. The 2021 PJ Gooseneck Dual Wheel Trailer is $19,635, less a trade of $10,735. The city’s current trailer with manually operated ramps is being traded in due to the safety hazard of lifting the ramps. The new low-profile flat deck trailer has a hydraulic dovetail to increase department capabilities and improve productivity by increasing the ability to transport equipment and supplies, according to city officials. Funds come from the sanitary sewer fund.
- Approving the sale of 3301 and 1304 Fairway Drive in Denvale West. The city had purchased the lots to complete pump station improvements. Adjacent owners approached the city in acquiring a portion of the properties, and city officials say the proposed improvements won’t be impacted by the sale of the land portions. The city will retain a tract for permanent access and future rehabilitation. The sale price is $7,500 for each tract, to adjacent property owners Joseph Holden and Auston Surprenant.
The Public Works Committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 via teleconference. The meeting link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. March 9 to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
