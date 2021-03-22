DANVILLE — New fire reporting software and vehicle laptops will be coming to the Danville Fire Department with Danville City Council approval.
The city council's Public Services Committee meets via teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The link can be found on the city's website at cityofdanville.org.
The New World Fire Reporting software, vehicle-mounted "Toughbook" style laptops and mounting hardware is needed because the existing software is being eliminated and will no longer be supported or updated, according to the city resolution.
"The use of unsupported software makes the city of Danville noncompliant with the National Fire Incident Reporting System" and "noncompliance with NFIRS makes the city ineligible for state and federal grants," according to city officials in the resolution.
The cost for the software is $120,533 from Tyler Technologies, a Delaware corporation with an office in Troy, Mich. The cost for the hardware is $52,420 from CDS Office Technologies of Itasca, Ill.
Annual maintenance costs will be taken from the city's information technology budget.
The committee also will consider purchasing 40 additional body worn cameras and three body warn camera docking stations for $31,842 from Digital Ally of Lenexa, Kan.; and three police vehicles to be replaced by trading in or selling unused police vehicles to go toward the purchase price of new vehicles. The vehicles purchase price is not to exceed $80,000, not to include special emergency equipment up-fitting. The three vehicles being disposed of are 2009 and 2011 Chevrolet Impalas and 2014 Ford Taurus Interceptor.
Other agenda items include: amending the wage administration chart for a full-time mass transit dispatcher, and authorizing $118 and $1,924 budget amendments in finance for Azavar Government Solutions hotel/motel and sales tax contingency payments.
The city received its first hotel/motel tax receipts related to STORM (short term online rental marketplaces) and OTC (online travel companies) sales. The city council passed the amendment to the city's ordinance in Oct. 2020 and it became effective Jan. 1. The amendment to the ordinance closes the loophole of sales on rentals such as Airbnb, Travelocity, Expedia and others. This doesn't increase the tax on local hotels, according to City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey.
The city received $263 in additional hotel/motel tax revenue in January.
Public comments can be submitted on agenda items by 4:30 p.m. March 23 to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
