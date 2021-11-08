DANVILLE — The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night will consider approving an asbestos abatement contract and a demolition contract for the former Danville Township building at 101 W. North St.
The asbestos abatement contract is for $99,985 with Midwest Service Group. Funding will come from the city's community reinvestment fund.
The demolition contract is for $58,500 with Owens Excavating and Trucking LLC. Funding also comes from the city's community improvement fund.
According to Tracy Craft, the city's program compliance coordinator, asbestos removal is taking longer than expected because the way they had to remove some mastic.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. earlier this year said the township would donate the building and pay the city $50,000 toward demolition — $40,000 upon completion of the demolition and $10,000 by the end of next year. City officials had estimated the asbestos removal and demolition to cost $200,000 to $250,000.
Williams said the city has two pages of building code violations that would need to be addressed before the building would be able to be occupied. The building has been vacant for almost three years, Williams said about when the township offices moved out.
Williams said Craft said it’s probably the most asbestos Craft has seen in a building.
Plumbing also needs to be replaced, and Williams said he doesn’t see anyone spending up to $1 million in fixing the building for today’s needs.
Williams said Danville Township only has so many tax dollars for repairing roads and for other services. The township doesn't have the financial resources to deal with this building it still owns.
Also Tuesday, the committee will consider appropriating $1.025 million in motor fuel tax funds for reconstruction of Madison Street from Chandler to Robinson streets for the Carle at the Riverfront project.
Also Tuesday, the committee will consider rejecting a bid for a homelessness support project through the city's Community Development Block Grant fund. The city received bids of $49,100 from Lipa of Indiana Inc. and $59,880 from Stealth Mode Construction Management LLC, both exceeding the project cost estimates and budgeted funds.
In other business Tuesday, the committee will consider:
- Authorizing an agreement for health insurance with Health Alliance through Epic Insurance Midwest, and an agreement extension with Benefit Planning Consultants Inc. for flexible spending program and Cobra requirements.
- Amending the contract for 2021 crack sealing due to the cost coming in a $156,943 instead of $142,501 with Freehill Asphalt Inc. Funding comes from the city's motor fuel tax budget.
- Authorizing legal budget amendments of about $75,000 for increased legal services and administrative adjudicatory expenses, and also $23,500 for environmental code enforcement. Funding comes from the city's general fund reserves.
- Approving the purchase of 416 Grant St., 1201 Chandler St., 606 Sherman St., 1135 Robinson St. and 707 Sheridan St. through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Illinois Housing and Development Authority blight reduction program. The city will pay up to $20,000 in real estate tax reimbursement.
- Amending city code pertaining to solid waste collection.
- Approving a $64,885 contract with McDowell Builders Inc. for Harrison Park Golf Course Pro Shop and cart barn exterior improvements. The city only received one bid proposal. Funding comes from the city's capital improvements budget.
- Authorizing a two-year agreement with FOREUP for a new point-of-sale system for Harrison Park Golf Course. The golf course will exchange two online tee time per day for the fees involved in utilizing the point of sale, credit care system, email and website provided by FOREUP.
- Applying for a $5,000 Illinois Department of Public Health EMS assistance fund grant for EMS gloves and other supplies for the fire department.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
