DANVILLE — The lack of a Ward 2 aldermen candidate for next year’s election for seven Danville City Council aldermen seats was brought up at this week’s city council Public Services Committee meeting.
“I have had an inquiry or two that might be interested,” Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said.
There is time for a write-in candidate.
If no one would come forward, Williams said he would have to appoint someone, and he believes they would serve a two-year term, until the next alderman election. Then in 2023, both Ward 2 Alderman seats would be open, one for a two-year term and one for a four-year term.
The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee this week didn’t have a quorum for its November meeting.
Aldermen present at the teleconference meeting were Steve Foster, James Poshard and Sharon McMahon. Those absent were Brenda Brown, R.J. Davis, Tom Stone and Dan Duncheon.
The committee reviewed items on the agenda, but couldn’t take action on them. The items still will move forward to the full city council for action next week.
The city of Danville has helped residents and businesses with COVID-19 grants, and Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch said additional funding is available to help families with housing and other needs.
To find out about COVID-related funding through the city, call (217) 431-2280.
Finch also reported that there will only be one program for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Jan. 18. The program will be limited for in-person attendees at St. James United Methodist Church, and it also will be streamed live. There will not be the usual banquet nor motorcade/parade.
In other items, McMahon commented that $35,000, in her opinion, wasn’t that bad for a funding transfer needed for Harrison Park Golf Course due to decreased hotel/motel tax revenue.
A one-time transfer of $35,000 is proposed from the city’s general fund to the Harrison Park budget. Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserves.
In addition, the committee heard from Fire Chief Don McMasters about a COVID-related grant the fire department didn’t receive, but they will apply for another grant through the Office of the State Fire Marshal, for masks and items. The fire department also received a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to replace 45 self-contained breathing apparatus.
McMasters also reported two of three new firefighter hires will soon graduate from academy, which will help lower the department’s overtime costs.
The committee also discussed intergovernmental agreements with Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 for school resource officers, and reciprocal reporting of criminal offenses committee by students.
The committee too heard that Corp. Counsel Chuck Mockbee’s last day will be Dec. 16. He has been named an associate judge.
Williams said they are reviewing the job description for corporation counsel, the position will be advertised, and the city may seek attorney help in the interim.
