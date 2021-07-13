DANVILLE — The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended approving an agreement, kind of a test pilot according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., to start addressing sewer back ups that many households in the city deal with after heavy rains.
The $63,500 professional services agreement with RJN Group Inc. is for sewer and manhole rehabilitation design engineering. The full city council will act on it next week.
Phase 1 is to complete the design for rehabilitation of approximately 50 sanitary sewer manholes contributing infiltration and inflow in the system through cover replacement, sealing and adjusting manhole frames, cementitious manhole sealing, repairing, and replacing bench/troughs as well as some total manhole replacement all within the Jackson Street sewer basin. That construction cost is estimated at $216,000.
Phase II is to complete design for rehabilitation of approximately 7,900 linear feet of sewer through cured-in-place pipelining, four point repairs, 50 linear feet of open cut sewer replacement, service lateral and mainline grouting as well as spot liner and T-liner installation within the Jackson Street sewer basin. This construction cost is estimated at $590,000.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the city is trying to focus in on areas with a systematic view of the city's sewer problem spots, those which have high recurring issues.
Cole said aldermen can expect one or two more agreements next month focusing on other areas of the city.
This first area is north of English Street along Jackson Street, between Washington and Vermilion streets up to about Roselawn, he said.
With the most recent rains, the city again received many phone calls of sewer backups. The calls are continuously mapped and used as target areas in making improvements going forward.
This will give a template to help neighborhoods throughout the city, city officials said.
Cole said the company does the project planning for the sewer lining and manhole rehabilitation, and the project will be put out for bid for construction expected next year.
These trenchless techniques are high impact and more cost effective, Cole said.
The city already did an investigation phase of the almost all 8-inch pipes in that Jackson Street area, he said, adding that the pipes are as big as they should be, but storm and ground water is getting into the sanitary system.
"After this last week, we realize the importance of it," he said about keeping water out of the manholes and sewer lines.
Williams said the city can't afford to not get it right.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said when the city received three inches of rain in an hour and a half to two hours, storm sewers surcharged with water coming out on the road.
"The system cannot handle it. One manhole floated three blocks down the street," Carpenter said.
He said some of the problems stem from grass clippings and litter put in storm drains, which is against city ordinance. Grass clippings are not to be blown in the road.
Six city crews were out helping to clear drains, he said.
Cole said the city also had to deal with five sanitary sewer overflows on roadways with the recent heavy rainfall.
In other reports, the city received a $1 million grant for a bridge on East Voorhees Street but did not receive two grants it applied for to address another bridge and the shared use path in the area of Voorhees and Bowman; the city has a couple finalists and one more person to interview to be the new Harrison Park Golf Course manager, as Brian Hensgen, with Danville Area Community College, is running tournaments in the interim; a stuff the bus of school supplies for families, with Danville Mass Transit partnering with WITY radio station will be at various locations Aug 2-6; and DMT is working with Carle for its new facility and also Flex-N-Gate on new bus shelters.
In other business, the committee recommended approving:
- Public improvements to Logan Avenue, south of Madison Street.
- An agreement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which is providing about $1.2 million in grant funds for the realignment of Jackson and Voorhees street which is expected to be a 2022 project.
- A roadway agreement with Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft, 1000 Lynch Road, regarding access to and maintenance of International Drive and International Place. Thyssenkrupp is seeking to put in a security gate, with the city wanting to make sure no traffic gets backed up on Lynch Road.
- Appropriating $375,000 in motor fuel tax funds for Section Street improvements, between Williams and Fairchild streets, and amending the motor fuel tax budget. The city will seek up to $80,000 in Truck Access Route Program reimbursement through the state.
- A $110,000 professional services agreement with Pavement Management Group to develop pavement management plans in the Danville metropolitan area. Funding comes from the Danville Area Transportation Study.
