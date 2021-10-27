DANVILLE — The Danville City Council's Public Services Committee Tuesday night recommended the city purchase 30 license plate reader cameras to be placed around the city to combat crime.
The full city council will act on the purchase next week.
The $85,000 subscription agreement with Flock Safety, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is for the installation and purchase of data from license plate reader (LPR) cameras. The subsequent annual subscription cost would be $77,500.
Danville Police Deputy Chief Terry McCord told the committee the police department doesn't have a list yet on where the cameras would be placed.
"They will be tactically placed around the city...," McCord said about looking at data and crime statistics where the cameras will serve a better purpose.
In addressing other aldermen questions, McCord said the cameras can be easily moved, but will cost a maintenance fee to move them. The cameras also are sturdy, and the company will fix and replace any as needed.
McCord also said the cameras will be used for investigative and proactivity purposes, not watching to write stop sign violation tickets.
"They've had a lot of success in other communities," Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said.
Williams said they anticipate if this goes well, other cameras could be installed in neighborhood association and church locations.
He also added that once the cameras are installed, Danville can enter into intergovernmental agreements to track criminals traveling into other communities such as Champaign and Urbana.
Williams said he thinks the cameras take 1,000 pictures per minute.
"It's almost unreal what it can accomplish," he said.
Williams said the 10 Comcast video cameras already installed around the city have a much broader picture. These new cameras focus on vehicles. These cameras are clearer, more focused and concise, he said.
McCord said the cameras can read a partial plate and be used for vehicle descriptions.
"It gives us different options," McCord said.
Police officers will be able to view the cameras' pictures from their mobile data terminals in their vehicles.
Information Technology Administrator Agnel D'Silva said the city isn't hosting equipment and servers for the cameras.
"It's all in the cloud," D'Silva said, about having a database police officers can search.
Ward 7 Alderman Darren York said the cameras can be useful in identifying traffic patterns of vehicles.
"It could," McCord said.
In other discussions, city officials talked about: an initiative dealing with domestic violence in the city, boom lifts outside city hall to bring the building up to code in the next couple weeks, the city not owning the downtown Adams Building and spending $760 in materials to board it up due to public safety concerns, the city seeing a possible 11-17 percent increase in health insurance premiums with Blue Cross for city employees and the city seeking additional bids, Potterfest on Nov. 5 downtown, the city getting ready for the holidays, the fire department applying for three grants, the Martin Luther King Scholarship deadline is Dec. 10 and MLK Celebration will be Jan. 16-17 with likely no banquet again, but the church service will be open to the public, and city employees are in training for the city's utility billing roll out coming in November.
In other business Tuesday, the committee recommended:
- Purchasing two police vehicles to replace older ones for a cost not to exceed $74,000.
- Purchasing a 2020 Ford F-150 4x4 crew cab truck training division vehicle for the fire department for $37,115 from Morrow Brothers Ford of Greenfield, Ill.
- Approving a budget amendment for a Downtown Danville First Friday Holiday Bazaar to be an annual event. Expenses will no longer come from the city’s parks and public property budget, but from the city’s public affairs budget. A $23,000 new line item is created, with funding coming from event sponsorships and vendor fees.
- Exchanging cargo trailers with Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.