DANVILLE — The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee acted on a long-awaited project Tuesday night.
The committee recommended approving a $1.25 million contract with Cross Construction for the realignment of the Jackson and Voorhees streets intersection. It is not being turned into a roundabout.
City Engineer Sam Cole said it will be a traditional realigned intersection, with construction taking place almost to Vermilion and Washington streets and legs north and south.
The city received a Rebuild Illinois Fast Track grant to pay for the project.
Cole said the north and south legs will be closed down, with one lane at a time on Voorhees open for the project.
He said the intersection work will disrupt schools and bus traffic, but they have to do it.
The full city council will act on the contract next week.
In other business, the city is looking to remove the pedestrian bridge over Route 150, and the closed North Street bridge over Stoney Creek and former Mill Street Bridge over the North Fork of the Vermilion River. The committee recommended approving $86,000 and $564,000 professional service agreements with Farnsworth Group for these various bridge projects and amending the infrastructure development fund.
City officials are getting design documents, permits, cost estimates ready for possible federal funding such as with the infrastructure bill.
The committee also recommended approving the purchase of a small vacant lot for $4,500 at West Seminary and Chandler streets from Terry Moreman for community improvement near the new Carle site. City officials will have more of a plan developed in the three-to-four-block area north of the Carle site in the next month or two.
In addition, the committee recommended approving a Midtown Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application for 711 N. Gilbert St. The brick building, across from Domino's had housed an insurance business. Investment by Josh and Brooke Hughes of Oakwood is estimated at $100,000 with $25,000 to be awarded by the city after the project is completed.
The business is Grateful Head Salon doing business as Grateful Head Studio. The building will be made ADA-compliant and into a modern salon/studio offering cosmetology, esthetician and microblading services and retail supplies. Remodel will include updating electrical, plumbing, flooring, drywall, and exterior including signage.
The Hughes said they will retain two current employees and add two to four additional employees. They may have massage and add more services.
"It's exciting to see young people wanting to invest in our community," said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Also Tuesday night, the committee heard that Greyhound has opted to renew the Connect bus route through Danville for another two years, and Danville Mass Transit has one full-time utility and five driving positions still to fill.
In other business, the committee recommended:
- Paying for $26,823 in emergency repairs by Champaign Signal and Lighting Co. to a traffic signal cabinet at Winter Avenue and Vermilion Street. There was an accident, and the state will reimburse.
- Appropriating $450,000 in motor fuel tax funds, of the estimated $1.55 million project, and an engineering agreement for Williams Street improvement from Bowman Avenue to State Street. Cole said this project was submit to the Danville Area Transporation Study group with a couple others for review for use of federal dollars. This was the selected project. Bidding could occur this summer with fall construction. There will be patching of concrete, milling of current asphalt and overlay of asphalt and ADA curb ramps for this project, which is in wards 1, 3 and 4.
- Approving $2.9 million in MFT funds for 2022 streets maintenance.
- Appropriating $1.1 million in MFT funds for reconstruction of Lafayette, Robinson and North streets near the Carle project.
- Approving a $27,200 contract with Lipa of Indiana (Country Carpentry) for Community Development Block Grant housing rehabilitation project at 1502 E. Main St., at Main and Tennessee streets. Plywood expenses has pushed this higher than usual, city officials said. The roof will be replaced, sheathing replaced, and roof vents installed.
- Approving a $58,064 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking for roof/wall restoration at 616 N. Hazel St., due to connection wall damage after demolition of a structure owned by the city.
- Approving a $283,288 contract with Cross Construction Inc. for Section Street overlay from Fairchild to Williams streets, which is probably the worst street in the city right now, Cole said, or right up there; and a $737,054 contract with Stark Excavating for reconstruction of Madison Street from Chandler to Robinson streets.
- Approving a $111,800 contract with Stark Excavating for construction of the Countryway Street drainage improvements of the Townway Area Drainage Basin.
- Authorizing the filing of applications with the Federal Transporation Administration for annual federal transportation assistance.
- Granting easement to Ameren Illinois to install a gas main and gas regulator station south of the Boys & Girls Club at Garfield Park near the railroad tracks.
- Purchasing four Spartan zero-turn mowers for $34,327 from Rahn Equipment of Danville, with some trade-ins of four old walk behind mowers and one old zero turn mower; and authorizing a $35,000 budget amendment.
