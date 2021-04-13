DANVILLE — A separate engineering services contract for the roadway resurfacing and pedestrian improvements for the Denmark and Old Ottawa roads project received initial Danville alderman approval Tuesday night.
The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee, via teleconference, recommended approving the $269,110 contract with Knight and Associates Surveying LLC of Paris, Ill.
Aldermen previously approved a contract with the firm, but two years passed and the project changed.
The work will be paid from the city's community development division professional services line item, with the budget amendment funds coming from the city's general fund reserves and line item transfers.
The full city council will act on the contract next week.
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said the contract is for the roadway project only, not the sewer project. A previous contract, about $500,000, included both.
Cole said it was best to enter into a separate agreement for the roadway portion.
He said the city had some money appropriated with motor fuel tax funds, but bids came in higher this time and consumed more of the grant money. There was no extra grant money to pay for construction engineering, as the city had hoped to previously.
In other business, the committee also recommended approving a $40,340 contract with Tyler Technologies for Tyler Incode billing and collection software for the city to take over city garbage and sewer billing again.
The Danville Sanitary District is terminating its billing and collection intergovernmental agreement with the city.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said the city is looking at having two full-time employees, and possibly a third part-time employee, handle the billing in house when the sanitary district agreement ends this year.
She said Tyler surpassed her and other city officials' analyses and was the most budget friendly.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O'Kane asked if the bills can have communication to residents from the city.
Massey replied that the bills can include a city memo or flyer. City officials haven't decided if the bills will be similar to Danville Sanitary District's or will have envelopes. Online and email bill paying also will be available.
She said a feature of the software is that it has a MyCivic app that the city plans to engage residents in other city happenings by first quarter of 2022.
The city pays about $210,000 a year for billing through the sanitary district.
Massey says, in estimating the software, staff and mailing expenses, "I'm confident we can stay within the same budget."
She thinks there will be a reduction in costs, with the city saving money in the long term. The first year will have more up-front expenses.
"It's run its course," said Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing of outsourcing the billing.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said the city has done its own billing in the past.
Also Tuesday, the committee recommended approving an updated truck routes document with Illinois Department of Transportation classification changes, as the city is receiving $80,000 in Truck Access Route Program funding toward additional pavement thickness for a Class II truck route on Section Street from Fairchild to Williams streets.
The committee also heard from Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter about the street department patching streets and taking dead trees and limbs down.
He also reported solid waste has started picking up yard waste, and the excavator at yard waste site was completely destroyed after it caught on fire a couple weeks ago. The city will get a new one through insurance.
Carpenter said the city was purchasing salt for next winter, with prices not increasing.
Mowing of empty lots by city auxiliary workers also is expected to start in another week or so. The city is not contracting it out this year, but using hired city workers. Lots should be mowed about once a month.
Aldermen also discussed the Homefield Energy letters local electrical customers received. The new .05048 electric rate runs through Dec. 2024 unless someone opts out. The rate has been .05044 through June of this year.
