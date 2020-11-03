DANVILLE — A special-use permit for another Danville Christian Learning Center, and rezoning petition for The Dwelling Place are on the agenda for the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting this week.
The zoning commission will meet virtually at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County requests 100 N. Franklin St., Danville, be rezoned from R3 mixed residential, medium density zoning to B3 general business zoning to bring signage and current uses into conformity.
The Dwelling Place, is located in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, where three other non-profits also are located. The church is 129 years old.
The Dwelling Place opened the county’s first day center for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in March 2020. Due to COVID-19 and the stay-at-home mandate, the center closed a week later on March 9. The center reopened in July.
According to its request letter to the commission, “On July 9, our application/request to set an external sign indicating the entrance to The Dwelling Place Day Center... was denied by the zoning administrator. The denial was based on the fact that the properties at this location are currently zoned R3 and the present zoning ordinance allows only one sign on such zoned property. The Dwelling Place Day Center sign then would be a second sign on the property and in violation of the city ordinances.”
The Dwelling Place has received permission from the First Presbyterian Church’s governing body to request a rezoning of the property for the signage.
“Placement of the Day Center sign is important to the success of The Dwelling Place,” the request letter continues. The church has nine entrances, so the day center’s entrance needs to be identified; and there is only one door that can be used to enter the center.
In addition to addressing homelessness in the area, the center serves as a warming and cooling center for Danville.
In a letter from Rev. Ann Schwartz, pastor at First Presbyterian Church, signage would be erected on the east side of the church building adjacent to The Dwelling Place’s entrance.
If the zoning change is approved, the remaining four parcels of church property will remain zoned residential, R3.
According to city staff, “Staff feels that the requested re-zone from R3 to B3 is appropriate. Page 33 of the Comprehensive Plan adopted Oct. 3, 2006 supports the ‘distribution of social services to Danville residents with unique needs.’ A rezoning from R3 to B3 will bring both the sign and the existing uses into conformity with the municipal code.”
In other business, the commission will consider a special-use permit requested by Tiara Taylor-Moore of Danville to allow for a daycare at 50 E. Liberty Lane, Danville.
The proposed location is owned by Heritage Development Services, LLC. The site is a former bank and former racquetball club that was remodeled into a two-floor office building.
According to a proposed site plan from Moore and her husband, Jason, “Danville Christian Learning Center is a Christian-based childcare program that offers education childcare services to working parents in this community.”
“We opened each center to help fill the need for childcare in Danville. Currently, we have two small locations that serve ages 6 weeks to 5 year old. Due to the increasing number of parents needing childcare services in this community and the shortage of childcare centers, we have plans to expand our services. We would like to offer more services to meet the needs of working parents and parents who attend school.”
“This new location will offer services to fill that need. It will also help with the need of childcare for older children who are in need of care due to COVID restrictions. Our hours will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Danville Christian Learning Center will offer services to all parents that work or attend school regardless of social status. Parents will generally drop off children between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pick-up times are usually between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. This will be the busiest time for traffic; however, there is plenty of parking available at this site to accommodate this need. We are planning to open this center around Jan. 1, 2021 if we are approved for the special-use permit for this location.”
Danville Christian Learning Centers already are located at 1113 E. Main St. and 802 N. Vermilion St.
According to city staff, “Staff feels that a special-use designation for a daycare is consistent with the current character of the area. This is a use that staff feels will fit the character of the professional corridor and with an elementary school within close proximity. We do not feel there will be any adverse impacts as a result of the intended use.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.