DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving a rezoning request and special-use permit for a neighborhood convenience store. The Danville City Council now will act on the items on Oct. 20.
The commission, meeting by telephone conference call Thursday, Oct. 1, approved Vincent, Edward and Shelia Clark’s request to rezone 701 and 703 E. Williams St., a vacant building at the northeast intersection of Anderson and East Williams streets, from I1 light industrial to B1 neighborhood business zoning for a neighborhood convenience store.
The commission also approved the Clarks' request for a special-use permit to operate the One Stop Mart convenience store there.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said he received one phone call from a neighbor who is in support of the store.
The Clarks own and operate Clark’s One Stop Shop, 635 E. Williams St., located across the street from the property they’re asking be rezoned. They say the store will offer a variety of products to the community such as soft drinks, toiletries, call cards, newspapers and magazines, liquors, tobacco products, food service, packaged beverages, candy and snacks, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
"i am trying to give back to the neighborhood," Edward told the commission.
He said he was born and raised in the neighborhood, and has come back here after college.
Store hours would be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.
Cronk said the improvements being made to the building are welcomed.
"Thank you for investing in our community in that matter," he said.
