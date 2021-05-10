The Danville Commercial-News captured first place for its sports section in the annual Illinois Press Association Editorial Contest.
The awards were announced last week during the association's conference, which was conducted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sports Editor Chad Dare, in addition to winning the sports section award, won second place awards for sports news reporting and sports column writing.
Judges called Dare's coverage of a basketball tournament an "inspiring read" in the sports news story category.
Of his entry in the sports column writing category, judges said this about Dare's work: “Solid storytelling; writing style is easy to follow with an everyday approach.”
The Commercial-News competed with other Illinois newspapers in the non-daily division of the contest.
