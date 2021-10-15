Student leaders from Hillel at the University of Illinois will join community members from Champaign and Peoria and make the trip to Danville on Sunday morning to clean 130 gravestones of Danville’s Jewish community.
Danville’s Jewish community dates back to the 1870s and its cemetery plot goes back to 1905. The cemetery includes the graves of one of Danville’s mayors, a federal judge, merchants and other late members of the city.
The initiative was put together by Hillel and the Danville Jewish community with donations of supplies from the Libman Company. “The Libman family established their company in central Illinois four generations ago, they immediately understood the importance of honoring one’s ancestors,” said Erez Cohen, executive director of Hillel.
“Taking care of the dead is one of the largest honors a person can perform according to Jewish tradition,” said Rachel Weingart, a sophomore at the University of Illinois. “It is a favor that you give that can never be paid back.”
“Danville once had a thriving Jewish community,” said Sybil Mervis, a key organizer of the cleaning operation. “To clean their gravestones is to honor their legacy. I am pleased to see that college students at Illinois understand that.”
After cleaning the gravestones, the students will be hosted by members of the Danville Jewish community for snacks and a discussion about Jewish traditions revolving around death and burial.
“An event like this is a unique opportunity to connect to generations before you. It is a powerful moment for everyone involved in this project,” said Heather Paul, Senior Jewish Educator at Hillel.
