DANVILLE — The AVID College and Career Day last week at Mark Denman Elementary School provided students with a lot of options when thinking about their futures.
It had 8-year-old Dasani Bryant thinking about wanting to be a cosmetologist.
It also had 9-year-old Ella Gaines thinking about being a nurse.
They liked hearing about the different careers they could have and colleges they could attend, such as Lakeview College of Nursing, and Bryant said her mother is a nurse.
At the Danville Area Community College table in the school gym, a group of students were bopping their heads to the beat as each took a turn on the turntable making music.
“It was really fun,” Bryant said.
DACC’s Guido Esteves and Alexis Simmons talked to the students about attending DACC and some of the college’s courses and camps, such as to make music and participate in eSports.
AVID College and Career Day presenters included: Republic Services; D118; WCIA; Judge Mark Goodwin; DACC; Danville Police Department; Eastern Illinois University; Paw-a-day; Fairchild Animal Hospital; Vermilion County Bobcats; IDNR naturalist; Watchfire; Lakeview College of Nursing; Puzey Farms; Aqua Illinois; City of Danville and Danville Mass Transit; Robinson Chiropractic; Quaker Oats; ATA Martial Arts; Automation Interntional; singer Christian Cunningham; photography by Joey Bunton; environmental engineer; YouTube virtual presenter; McDonald’s donated coupons; and Pete Goodwin with Country Financial provided coffee and donuts.
Van Grissom, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources division of fisheries, was losing his voice talking to all of the students.
He brought a variety of fish in talking with the students, who asked about bluegills and even sharks.
Santiago Garnica, a public works laborer with the City of Danville sewer department, talked to the students about using different pieces of equipment.
One student asked about his work hours. He told them he works 40 hours a week, Monday through Thursday, but can work more hours for emergency calls.
He told them he gets up at 5:45 a.m. to be at work on time.
“I can’t be late,” he told them.
Garnica also told the students about the importance of working together with his co-workers and respecting each other.
There also was talk about trade schools, and Garnica told the students to keep working hard and listening, to succeed.
Another presenter was dog trainer Courtney Schleman and her dog, Rowdy, with Paw-a-day. Rowdy did some tricks and students got to pet him.
AVID College and Career Day organizer Laurie Grant, AVID site coordinator and ESL teacher, who put on the day with Derrius Hightower, assistant principal, said this is the fourth year for the event.
The presenters were inside and outside the building, including a City of Danville bus and equipment and Aqua Illinois truck. The students moved around to the different presenters, or the presenters came to their classrooms.
“It’s kind of a whole lot of moving pieces,” Grant said.
The school has almost 700 kindergartners through fourth-graders. Each class was to see about nine to 10 presenters. Third- and fourth-graders were to see a little more.
“This was our biggest year yet,” Grant said.
They started with a nighttime event four years ago, and moved it to the daytime.
“It’s really awesome. The kids just love it,” she added, saying the students get exposed to schooling and jobs right here in Danville.
The day is about college and career readiness and the skills needed. The students can start thinking more now about what they might want to do later in life.
