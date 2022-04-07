DANVILLE — A semi-final plat and re-subdivision for 3202 N. Vermilion St. received initial approval from the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday night.
The semi-final and final plats will go to the Danville City Council for action on April 19.
The Fagen Auto Parts property would see the building demolished, and the property separated into two parcels for two new businesses. The zoning commission also approved variances for the proposed 7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop where customers don't have any internal access and can order coffee and other drinks from their vehicle, and Take 5 quick service, 15 minutes or less, oil change business where a customer never leaves their vehicle.
The variances for Net Lease Development LLC are for 50 percent of the side yard setback for the new businesses’ construction. It’s a proposed reduction of the 10-feet side yard required setback to 5 feet.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said the 10 feet setback is normally for public safety and keeping cars from hitting buildings.
The developer is working with the Illinois Department of Transportation to move the property's North Vermilion Street access further away from the traffic signals.
There's still talks about access from Culver's to Liberty Lane.
Fagen owner Ken Salomon said there was only a verbal agreement for Culver's access through Fagen's lot to Liberty Lane. It's difficult for customers to turn left from Culver's onto Vermilion Street.
Zoning commissioner Adam Brown said it's common in Danville and elsewhere for people to get from one parking lot to another without going back onto a main street.
A timeframe for the new business project is a possible IDOT permit by mid-May and going right into construction in June.
The number of employees on a shift are estimated at four to five at both businesses. Hours could be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Take 5 and around 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 7 Brew. The market will drive the hours.
In other business, the commission recommended approving Crosspoint Human Services’ rezoning request to amend the city’s zoning map from R-3 single-family residential zoning to B-1 neighborhood business zoning for the property at 312 Chandler St. Plans are to construct a parking lot. The property was donated to Crosspoint years ago, and the older home on it was demolished.
Crosspoint plans to move therapists to its Logan Avenue building. The additional parking would be for employees, with parking in front for clients.
