DANVILLE — As neighboring states enact more stringent abortion laws, the Women’s Care Clinic in Danville expects to be busier with providing information.
The clinic doesn’t provide abortions, but new clinic executive director Mariah Hanson said they’ve already seen a little influx of people seeking abortion information, and she expects to see more.
According to Planned Parenthood of Illinois, in-clinic abortions are offered in Springfield and the Chicago area. More health centers, such as in Champaign, offer the abortion pill.
According to the former Help Ministries and Women’s Care Clinic executive director and local attorney Bethany Hager, “As the ministry celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, offering pregnancy help services through Women’s Care Clinic, Bridges Groups for moms, TIES (Teaching, Involving and Equipping Dads for Successful Parenting) mentoring and education for dads, parenting resources through Raising Highly Capable Kids, and a host of other services through their partner referral network, we have a lot of reasons to be excited for the future of Help Ministries.”
Hager said there’s also no better time to be a supporter of life-affirming outreach in Illinois.
“Many people expect the United States Supreme Court to reverse or drastically limit the impact of the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision this June, which means the question of how to help women and men making pregnancy decisions will, once again, be at the top of everyone’s minds,” Hager said. “Illinois is one of only a handful of states where the lives of the unborn, and the needs of the women and men making pregnancy decisions, receive more protection from private sources than from the state government. (The Illinois governor has stated his intent to make Illinois the ‘abortion oasis of the Midwest,’ but pregnancy help services in Illinois outnumber abortion clinics more than 3 to 1.)
“Illinois is pro-life; its governor just does not accept that truth yet,” Hager said. “Whatever the United States Supreme Court decides in its pending life issues case this June, the work of Help Ministries, and of the other 100+ pregnancy resource centers like Women’s Care Clinic across our state, is going to be more important than ever in our community and our state.”
Women’s Care Clinic board member and Second Church of Christ Lead Minister Greg Taylor also provided his thoughts on the Danville clinic’s future.
“I have been a part of the board at the Women’s Care Clinic since August of 2020 (we started ministry at Second Church in August of 2019) but I have been involved in the Pro-Life movement in one way or another for most of my adult life, since the early ‘90s,” Taylor stated.
“The issue of life is very important to me personally, both as a pastor/minister and as someone that was given the gift of life by my birth mother, someone I have never met and probably will not this side of eternity. I was adopted in July of 1969 by wonderful Christian parents that were unable to have children of their own. I am forever thankful and look for opportunities to share my story of life,” he shared. “I’m thankful for the Women’s Care Clinic and the many different ways they support women and men facing unplanned pregnancies. They help with the initial diagnosis of pregnancy, with both pregnancy testing and ultrasound services. They walk with women and men through the pregnancy process and help with a variety of specific needs.”
The clinic offers parenting classes for both parents and grandparents, the latest version using the “Raising Highly Capable Kids” curriculum. These classes are offered at the WCC as well as other locations in our community, according to Taylor.
He added that Molly Goodwin works with the TIES program, helping dads become the fathers they are called to be. Molly is planning a “Fathers” event on June 24 at Crossroads Christian Church, featuring the 2021 movie “Show Me the Father.”
The WCC also offers post-abortive ministry as well.
“On a personal level as a pastor, I have ministered to several women who have really struggled with past abortion decisions and this is such an important and needed ministry,” he said of his opinion.
There is no charge for any WCC services.
“Many pro-life people have been praying for decades that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned, and the decision of abortion will be returned to individual states. I think there is a really good chance that is what happens this summer with the Dobbs case before (the Supreme Court),” Taylor continued. “If that happens, the WCC will be needed more than ever in Danville, as our current state government under the leadership of Governor (JB) Pritzker continues to expand abortion and there is a very good likelihood that every state touching Illinois will eventually outlaw abortion and many very well could travel to our state for abortion access, especially since Danville in on the border.”
He stated he’s thankful for 30 years of impact in the fight for life at the Women’s Care Clinic and he looks forward to what the future holds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.