DANVILLE — The wanding of tardy Danville High School students started at the end of November and will start for all students on random days for any possible weapons, safety issues after Christmas break.
Clear backpacks also are to be distributed to students in January, and other security measures continue to be looked at, including mobile metal detectors.
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry gave a security update about additional security measures a DHS Safety Committee recommended, at Wednesday night's Danville District 118 school board meeting. Some measures have started and others will be coming for DHS students.
The committee met since June 2021, Cherry said.
Recommendations include: Yondr pouch system, building entry and exits with door alarms, positive attendance Skyward system for tracking students in and out of classrooms, metal detectors for building security, being able to wand students, having vape detectors in restrooms (DHS started the school year with a higher incidence of this), digital security cameras, clear backpacks and a visitor entrance.
They are waiting on final costs on the metal detectors for DHS, and likely at North Ridge Middle School.
The metal detectors would be used when students enter the building and can be used at basketball games and other events.
"We will need additional hall monitors to assist us with it," Cherry said.
Cherry said there's been student and parent concerns about the clear backpacks. She said students should start using lockers again and putting their books in the lockers instead of having a lot of items in their heavy backpacks.
However, there aren't enough lockers for every student at DHS, she too said.
Cherry said a lot of classes have e-books now. Students with a lot of books are AP (Advanced Placement) and dual enrollment.
"This is an opportunity to take a proactive approach and do what we can to ensure the safety of all students and staff," Cherry said. "Once students get used to it, I think they will be OK with that."
The Yondr pouch/case is a program that allows students to be responsible for their own phones. They don't turn them in, but there is a locking mechanism where the phones are put in the pouch and they are locked for the school day. At the end of the school day, they are unlocked by putting the pouch on a box to unlock it.
School officials want to have more parent input prior to starting it next year.
Board member Darlene Halloran said she's heard student concerns about if there is an emergency, they will not have access to their phones.
"I can see that fear, especially in the world we live in today," Halloran said.
Cherry said if an emergency situation occurs, DHS goes on soft or hard lockdowns. All classrooms will have an unlocking box for the cell phones. Students also can ask a parent to contact the school or the school to contact a parent too.
If there's a situation of a person coming into the building, the students will be in a secured location, Cherry said.
Cherry said they are not seeing students putting their phones away during classes. Cell phones are a problem in taking away from instruction and teachers being able to teach without students having their phones.
With the vape detectors, it would be a silent alarm to a computer for school personnel. The detectors could be installed on Christmas break.
Board member Johnnie Carey said the security measures are welcome to "put safety of all students first."
She said the changes should make kids safe and feel safe.
"It's a team effort," Cherry said.
Board president Randal Ashton said a lot of other schools are doing the same security measures. Peoria is one school using the Yondr program.
"This is a work in progress we have to start," Ashton said, adding that the clear bookbags may or may not work.
"The point is, safety is imperative," he said. "I'm glad we're putting this forward. We need to revisit this (and) make sure what we are doing is working."
Board member Thomas Miller said the security measures are to reassure students and parents that "we're doing everything we can as a school district to prepare our students, as much as possible, for them to be safe."
In other business, the board:
- Approved DHS's 2022 graduation taking place June 4 outside on the DHS football field again. The rain date will be June 5 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
- Approved allowing teachers starting Jan. 3 to work from home if they have Internet access, if sent home for COVID-19. It gives the students the best opportunity to be taught by a teacher, said Board Member Shannon Schroeder. Schroeder also asked about having the date retroactive in a different memorandum with the union.
- Increased pay for substitute teachers. Minimum wage changes again in January.
- Approved an e-learning program in lieu of emergency days.
- Approved partnering for a preschool program mental health consultant.
- Approved a 2021 tax levy with the school district's proposed rate going from 5.37 percent to 5.30 percent.
- Approved leasing three drivers' education vehicles from Carmack Honda for three years. They will be different vehicles, a 2022 Honda Ecosport, 2022 Honda Civic and 2022 Honda Civic sport trim, due to production delays. The total of lease payments is around $14,400 to $15,480 per vehicle.
- Heard Superintendent Alicia Geddis say adults not following COVID-19 mask rules at school events is becoming a security issue, with police being called.
- Heard Mark Denman Elementary School students and their parents will be starting tutoring sessions one night a week; and the school is working with Laura Lee Fellowship House on after school programming and mentoring students.
