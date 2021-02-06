DANVILLE — Year after year, the city tries to demolish as many dilapidated structures in neighborhoods as it can.
This blight takes time and money to be dealt with as more structures also get added to the city’s demolition list each year, whether due to fires, abandonment or other reasons.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says a high priority for the city this year is getting blight removed from main corridors.
Danville Program Compliance Coordinator Tracy Craft said the city finished a demolition this week at 1811 E. Fairchild St. and will be on Ohio Street next week.
“The next sets will focus on Main, Logan, Fairchild, Vermilion, Griffin and Bowman, “ according to Craft. “Now they may not all be on these streets, but can be seen from them.”
The Danville City Council last week approved applying for additional funding for blight removal in the East Main Street corridor.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon said she’d love to see more demolitions on Main Street and citywide.
“I’d love to see that on all of our main thoroughfares, completely cleaned up with no abandoned houses on them,” she said about Bowman, Vermilion, Main and other streets that visitors also travel on.
McMahon said the demolitions will help clean up the city and have it look nicer.
Fairchild, Vermilion intersection
One of the intersections the city’s focusing on is the second busiest in the city, behind Winter Avenue and Vermilion Street — Fairchild and Vermilion streets.
The city already demolished the former Speed Lube building at the northwest corner and the former Ostling & Associates law office structure north of there will be taken down in the next month.
Williams said there has continued to be interest in those lots from developers.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said drilling in multiple locations has occurred at the former First Farmers Bank and Trust site at the southeast corner of that intersection.
The city has an option to purchase that site for $1.
City officials are waiting for the full Phase 2 environmental site assessment report, but there were a couple of petroleum plumes found.
Cronk said it’s nothing really to be concerned about.
The source of the plumes is likely from the former gas station across the street at the northeast corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets. City officials know there is contamination there.
The sites are potential brownfield sites, for environmental remediation.
Cronk has previously said they’d been advised that there is a high possibility of contamination from old dry cleaners that used to be located to the south of the former bank site. If the assessment shows contamination the city would like to purchase the property and enroll the site in an Environmental Protection Agency site clean-up grant, to get the property developed.
Williams said there’s interest too in the former gas station site, with the property being sold at least twice for taxes.
Cronk said the property owner would have to allow the city to go on the site for testing, but the property may end up with the Vermilion County trustee.
The city has had brownfield clean-up grants for site assessments, and will be applying for additional EPA grants for the clean-up phases, remediation of the contamination.
“It’s just one step at a time,” Cronk said.
