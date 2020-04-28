DANVILLE — City officials are looking into greater needs for Community Development Block Grant funds to funnel more of those funds into house rehabilitations and business grants.
Earlier this month, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced the city will be receiving about $600,000 through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act for the city’s CDBG program.
City officials are working on details to likely offer grants to small business owners and possibly help homeowners with home payments during this time when some people are without income.
The city council also approved a five-year CDBG consolidated plan and adopted a citizen participation plan for community development programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said in the current consolidated and action plans, “public infrastructure dollars were heavily allocated.”
In the 2019 plan, $405,264 was allocated for public improvements and infrastructure.
Cronk said HUD time restraints didn’t allow the city to direct more money to housing.
“So with the new 2020 through 2024 consolidated plan, and 2020 action plan, public infrastructure dollars have been reduced by 50 percent and more than a half-million dollars each year is being allocated to home rehabs, demolitions and accessibility modifications,” Cronk told aldermen.
Throughout the five-year proposed consolidated plan, city officials have identified a larger need for low-to-moderate income homeowner housing assistance and blight reduction.
“We are hoping this plan addresses all of those needs,” Cronk said.
The 2020-2024 consolidated plan and 2020 action plan allocations:
• Plan years 2020-2024: $1.19 million for public infrastructure; $1.25 million each for home rehabilitations and demolitions; $150,000 for non-homeless assistance; $75,000 for homeless building assistance; $875,000 for administrative reimbursement and $250,000 for public services. Total amount is about $5 million.
• Plan year 2020: $158,192 for public infrastructure; $250,000 each for home rehabilitations and demolitions; $30,000 for non-homeless assistance; $15,000 for homeless building assistance; $175,000 for administrative reimbursement; and $130,000 for public services. Total amount is about $1 million.
This compares to allocations proposed in 2019 of the $991,332 CDBG funding: $20,000 for one accessibility modification; $175,873 for neighborhood impact program (about 13 roof replacements); $15,000 for homelessness building assistance; $1,000 for economic development; $200,000 for demolitions/blight removal (about 18 structures); $405,264 for public improvements and infrastructure; and $174,185 for administrative reimbursement.
Cronk said the major difference between the 2019 and 2020 action plans is the reduction of public infrastructure funds allocated. City officials have determined the greatest needs are in home rehabilitations and accessibility modifications.
Williams also said housing assistance wouldn’t be limited to a specific neighborhood.
Low-to-moderate income Danville residents can apply for assistance by calling the city’s Public Works Department.
The citizen participation plan is required for the consolidated and action plans. The citizen participation plan states that three meetings must be conducted in low-to-moderate income areas.
“We are really trying to better the input for each plan moving forward, by the residents that these funds could greatly benefit,” Cronk said.
