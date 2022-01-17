Danville's city hall staff has been hit hard by COVID-19 in nearly every department, according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Normal business hours and operations will be maintained, Williams said, but he asks "for a little grace as fewer folks try to take care of the responsibilities of many."
The mayor stated that because of the issues staff are encountering with the billing and collections roll out, the city will be waiving late fees on the sewer/garbage/sanitation bill through the end of its fiscal year on April 30.
Williams said he appreciates everyone's patience as staff continues to do their best to provide excellent service.
