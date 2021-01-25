DANVILLE — Aldermen tonight will consider seeking additional funds for demolishing dilapidated buildings in the city.
The Danville City Council's Public Services Committee will act on authorizing an application requesting up to $75,000 under Round 5 of the Illinois Housing Development Authority's Abandoned Properties Program.
The funding would be used for acquiring, demolishing and greening of abandoned residential properties in the target area of East Main Street, along that corridor and in the adjacent neighborhoods.
According to the resolution, "the city of Danville has a redevelopment plan for the East Main Street corridor area of the community that will result in the revitalization and reinvestment in this targeted area."
In other business, the committee will consider approving budget amendments for:
- The police department due to expenditures exceeding the 2020-2021 budget. Increases are in maintenance of vehicles by $10,000, telephone costs by $7,000 and clothing for new hires, $2,000.
- The city's Information Systems budget due to the coronavirus pandemic and unexpected and necessary expenses, according to the city resolution. "The information systems department has been operating at maximum capacity due to coronavirus-related upgrades and other non-coronavirus related departmental projects and would benefit from part-time auxiliary," the resolution states. Increases are in salaries by $9,400, FICA by $940 and computer service and supplies by $27,427.
- The finance division pertaining to bonds, and Chapter 32.03 of city code providing for the city treasurer to have a $150,000 corporate surety bond. The current bond was insufficient to cover this provision, as noted in a recent audit by the Illinois Department of Insurance. Loman-Ray insurance group can provide the correct bond for $605.
The city's general fund reserve is being used for all the budget amendments.
The committee also will be selecting a new committee vice chairman due to vice chairman Sharon McMahon becoming chairman after the resignation of Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster. Foster had been public services committee chairman.
The committee will meet at 6 tonight via YouTube live streaming services. The link can be found on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. today to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.