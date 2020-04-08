DANVILLE — Danville Mass Transit and the city’s Community Development Block Grant Program are expected to receive about $3.6 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, which was conducted online through a live audio streaming service, that DMT will be receiving just shy of an additional $3 million and the CDBG program will receive an additional almost $600,000 through the CARES Act to help people.
CDBG funds go to demolitions, house improvements and other projects.
Among audience comments Tuesday night, submitted prior to the meeting, the council received a request from The Big Four Tavern, 620 N. Vermilion St., owner Michael Gregory to allow bars to temporarily sell liquor by delivery or drive-up pick up.
Bars, but not package liquor stores, are now closed in the city. Williams, as liquor commissioner, would have to grant bars the ability to sell liquor during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Gregory said bar owners have inventory subject to deterioration, distributors can’t execute returns, and bar employees and owners are without income and some bars may never reopen.
He also suggested possible reimbursement or credits on liquor and video gaming license fees/taxes.
Aldermen Mike Puhr, Steve Foster and Aaron Troglia voiced support for Gregory’s request.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a citizen participation plan for community development programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a five-year CDBG consolidated plan, amending CDBG allocation years for the CSX railroad crossing project on Griffin Street and Harrison Street improvements.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the railroad crossing work by the city, following CSX’s gate work, could occur in May.
Cole said the railroad crossing near the Boys & Girls Club could be closed for one to two weeks to complete the city work.
The aldermen also heard from Williams that there won’t be a Public Works Committee meeting next week. The next city council meeting will be in two weeks.
In addition to foregoing public works and public services committee meetings right now, Williams said the newer housing committee also won’t be meeting until the end of the Stay at Home order.
Williams said the city’s local state of emergency is extended too through the end of the Stay at Home order.
“Everything is going very smoothly,” he said about being proud of city staff keeping city services running.
Williams said he’s heard no resident complaints.
Alderwoman Brenda Brown agreed that the city has done a wonderful job.
“It’s been nearly seamless, considering,” Williams said.
The council also talked about local talent taking part in Fantastic Fridays events on the mayor’s Facebook page featuring live events. The next one at 8 p.m. Friday is inspirational music by the Nardoni family.
