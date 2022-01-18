DANVILLE — The city will be about two weeks behind in enforcing the new solid waste Toter violation ordinance that now has fines.
The city ordered violation tags about a week ago, Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter told the Danville City Council Tuesday night.
Turnaround time is about 30 days, he said, adding that they hope to receive them by mid-February.
“We will actually be about two weeks behind on the roll out of the new ordinance that takes effect. But it is progressing,” Carpenter said.
The city also is in the process of printing more than 10,000 brochures to mail to customers about the new solid waste Toter violation fines starting next month.
With the city only having about 100 Toters on hand right now for purchase, Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague thinks the city needs to order more than it usually does for a possible influx of people needing to purchase replacements or additional ones to comply with the city’s ordinance and avoid fines.
Carpenter said the most Toters the city has sold in a year since 2008, was in 2010 when the city changed to Toter only yard waste collection periods. The city sold 1,402 Toters.
The other years, the city has sold a range of 258 Toters to 514 Toters a year.
Carpenter said no matter how many new Toters are ordered, there’s a 16-week turnaround time.
Carpenter told the city council he will be bringing to aldermen next week a bid for 549 additional Toters for the city to purchase to have for residents who want to purchase additional ones to comply with the city’s solid waste ordinance.
The city’s new solid waste collection ordinance changes, starting Feb. 1, 2022, include solid waste collection fines. For overflowing or left out Toters, property owners will be given a written warning for a first violation and citation for multiple violations. The fine for a second violation fine will be $50. If the fine is paid within 10 business days, the fine will be reduced to $25. A third and subsequent violation fine will be $100. If paid within 10 days, the fine will be reduced to $50. The highest fine would be $250.
The brochures to be sent to customers state how tags will be placed on Toters in violation of the ordinance.
In other discussions, the city council learned from City Engineer Sam Cole that an Engineer III will be starting with the city on Monday. That position was posted for about two years. The city’s change in employee residency allowed for the hiring.
In other business, the council approved:
- Reappointing Adam Brown to the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission, and appointing Courney Watson to the Vermilion Housing Authority Board and Kim Spangler to the Vermilion County Emergency Telephone System 911 Board.
- An agreement with OSF Multi-Specialty Group and OSF OnCall for COVID-19 testing employer collection kit services and authorizing a budget amendment through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Fund budget. The city isn’t creating a mandatory vaccination policy, but will allow employees who do not or cannot be vaccinated to submit to weekly testing. Initial training for designated employees to conduct the testing costs $2,500 and it’s $1,200 per month for the rental ($3,600 for Feb. 2022 to April 2022) of the required mobile devices used in the testing collection process.
- Amending the city’s fire prevention code to adopt current terms and provisions of the International Fire Code and describe firefighters’ duties for business and building inspections.
- Special backfill costing $38,038 from Owens Excavating and Trucking following the demolition of the former Danville Township building at 101 W. North St. Funding comes from the city’s community improvements fund.
- Amending the general fund reserves and Harrison Park budgets to transfer $65,000 ($45,000 for salaries, $14,000 for horticulture supplies, $4,500 for materials to maintain equipment and $1,500 for FICA) to the golf course due to more decreased hotel/motel tax revenue due to the pandemic. The city had already transferred $35,000 in 2020. Part of this stems from employees who were former golf course superintendent Brock Burton’s employees, who are now city employees after Burton’s departure. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., after a question about increased revenues from Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane, said, “I expect that we will have more revenue,” without the side business.
- Amending the streets budget by $37,000 for streets materials and $35,000 for snow/ice control supplies.
- A professional services agreement with Fehr-Graham Engineering & Environmental to perform further environmental site assessment testing to submit a site cleanup plan for brownfields assessments at 815, 817 and 821 N. Vermilion St., former dry cleaner and filling station sites. The $23,000 cost will be paid through the city’s Midtown Tax Increment Financing District fund.
