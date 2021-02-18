DANVILLE — Danville Public Works crews continued cleanup this week from the approximately 10 inches of snow the area received this week.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said they received a lot of phone calls from residents complaining about the cleanup efforts, such as the snow windrows at the end of people’s driveways after city plowing, and the city not plowing alleys, which the city hasn’t done for years.
Carpenter said one resident called the police department on them.
He added that when part of a residential street is plowed and not a whole street yet during snow plowing operations, the city is doing that because they have a special list of people who need immediate emergency access due to health issues. A doctor’s note is needed to add someone with health issues to the city’s list.
Carpenter said crews worked 36 hours straight plowing, doing their best.
The city lost one of its big plows due to a frame cracking going over a railroad crossing, he said.
Another snowplow also was delayed in plowing snow in the Denvale subdivision.
Carpenter said by Friday, the city will be hauling the snow out of the downtown area to Ellsworth Park or dumping the snow into the river.
With temperatures getting into the 20s and 30s soon, Carpenter said “we’ll have a huge melt-off next week.”
So far, the Danville COOP (Cooperative Observer Network) station has measured 10.5 inches of snowfall this month. The 30-year normal February total snowfall in Danville is 4.5 inches. So far this calendar year, the Danville station has recorded 3.6 inches of total precipitation, which is 0.3 inches more than the long-term average by this time of the year.
It looks like snow later this week will range from a dusting to maybe close to 1 inch, and then temperatures are forecasted to moderate into next week, according to Trent Ford, Illinois State Climatologist, with the Illinois State Water Survey/Prairie Research Institute, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Also at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, there was a moment of silence for alderman Tom Stone who died unexpectedly earlier this month. Visitation and a funeral service is Saturday at Central Christian Church. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has been asked to speak at the funeral, and aldermen will attend.
In other business, the council approved:
- The appointment of James Simon as corporation counsel, effective Feb. 24. He takes the place of Charles D. “Chuck” Mockbee, IV who was appointed an associate judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit. Williams said Simon will be moving to Danville within his probationary time. “I thoroughly look forward to representing the city of Danville,” Simon said. He told the aldermen that he considers himself a problem solver; and they might not always like his advice and recommendations on matters, but the advice and recommendations will be pursuant to the law. Williams too said “we are looking forward to working with you.”
- Purchasing 500 95-gallon waste collection containers for $26,875 through Schaffer Inc. A resident earlier this month questioned a city recycling program, but city officials said not enough residents years ago said they’d support paying an increased fee for it.
- A $45,000 engineering services agreement with Donohue and Associates of Champaign for the 5th Street pump station rehabilitation.
- Authorizing alley vacations on the north side abutting the Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St., and a partial alley vacation on the hotel’s south side; and an alley vacation in the 800 block of Oak Street for Heartland Properties III, Inc.
- A memorandum of understanding with Local #429 union, for reorganization of firefighters. Before March 4, 2021, any employee in the position of captain or assistant chief will retain their longevity unless they are promoted to a new rank. Longevity pay changes after that date for firefighters, lieutenants, captains and assistance chiefs. Also effective that date, base pay for captain decreases from $89,762 to $80,315 and base pay for assistance chief decreases from $96,483 (assistant chief) to $84,865.
