DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces the permanent roadway closure for sections of Logan Avenue and Robinson Street that are part of the Carle at the Riverfront Project.
The closure will take place on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. With the reconstruction of various nearby intersections completed, Logan Avenue will be permanently closed from the north line of 102 N. Logan Ave. to the south line of 210 N. Logan Ave.
Robinson Street will be permanently closed from Madison Street to Lafayette Street.
Designated signage and barricades will be placed to inform motorists of the “No Outlet” conditions created on North Logan Avenue and West Harrison Street.
Motorists and pedestrians should use caution and follow posted signage during the described changes.
